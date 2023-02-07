BSE : consolidated Total revenues has grown by 12% to Rs. 245 cr for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from Rs. 218.6 cr in the corresponding quarter of previous year

Media Release

· BSE's consolidated Total revenues has grown by 12% to Rs. 245 crores for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from Rs. 218.6 crores in the corresponding quarter of previous year<_o3a_p> · BSE's operational revenues have grown by 6% to Rs. 204 crores for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from Rs. 192.8 crores in the corresponding quarter of previous year<_o3a_p> · Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, down by 4% to Rs. 80 crores from Rs. 83.5 crores in the corresponding quarter of previous year<_o3a_p> · BSE StAR MF platform recorded its highest ever monthly transactions of 2.44 crores in December 2022, a growth of 18%, from the same period last year<_o3a_p>

· Board of the BSE has approved the divestment of 2.5% of BSE stake in Central Depositary Services Ltd (CDSL) towards meeting regulatory norms<_o3a_p>

MUMBAI, February 7, 2023: BSE Ltd. (BSE), Asia's oldest and first universal exchange and World's fastest exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds, announced its unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

<_o3a_p>

Q3 FY 2023 Consolidated Financial Results at a Glance<_o3a_p>

Particulars<_o3a_p> Q3 FY23<_o3a_p> (Rs.Crore)<_o3a_p> Q3 FY22<_o3a_p> (Rs. Crore)<_o3a_p> YoY Growth<_o3a_p> Revenue from Operations <_o3a_p> 204.0<_o3a_p> 192.8<_o3a_p> ↑6%<_o3a_p> Less: Operating Expenses <_o3a_p> 164.9<_o3a_p> 135.1<_o3a_p> ↑22% <_o3a_p> Of which: Contribution to Core SGF<_o3a_p> 16.4<_o3a_p> 9.0<_o3a_p> ↑82%<_o3a_p> Operating EBIDTA<_o3a_p> 39.1<_o3a_p> 57.7<_o3a_p> â 32% <_o3a_p> Operating EBIDTA Margin<_o3a_p> 19%<_o3a_p> 30%<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Add: Other Income<_o3a_p> 41.0<_o3a_p> 25.8<_o3a_p> ↑59% <_o3a_p> Less: Non-operating expenses<_o3a_p> 23.4<_o3a_p> 17.5<_o3a_p> ↑34%<_o3a_p> Profit before Tax and share of associates<_o3a_p> 56.7<_o3a_p> 66.0<_o3a_p> â 14% <_o3a_p> Add: Share of Profit of Associates<_o3a_p> 14.1<_o3a_p> 16.9<_o3a_p> â17%<_o3a_p> Less: Taxes <_o3a_p> 23.0 <_o3a_p> 24.4 <_o3a_p> â 6% <_o3a_p> Net Profit <_o3a_p> 47.8<_o3a_p> 58.5<_o3a_p> â18%<_o3a_p> Net Profit attributable to shareholders <_o3a_p> 51.6<_o3a_p> 61.3<_o3a_p> â16%<_o3a_p>

Business Highlights - Primary Markets

BSE platforms remain the preferred choice by Indian companies to raise capital. In Q3 FY23, the BSE platform has enabled issuers to raise Rs. 3.9 lakh crores through issue of equity bonds, commercial papers, municipal bonds, InvITs etc.

Trading Segments

BSE's average daily turnover in the Equity segment decreased by 11% to Rs. 4,234 crores as compared to the previous quarter.

BSE's average daily turnover in the Equity Derivatives segment decreased by 13% to Rs. 1.97 lakh crores as compared to the previous quarter.

BSE's average daily turnover in the Currency Derivatives segment decreased by 18% to Rs. 26,246 crores as compared to the previous quarter.

Mutual Fund - StAR MF Platform

BSE StAR MF, India's largest Mutual Funds Distribution platform continues to grow at a remarkable pace, with total number of transactions growing by 37% to reach 6.86 crores during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 5.02 crores in the same period last year.

BSE StAR MF platform continues to scale new peaks in terms of transactions, with the platform processing a new high of 37.75 lakh transactions in a single day and a new monthly high of 2.44 crore transactions in December 22.

The BSE StAR MF app, launched in May 2019, to help Mutual Fund Distributors register clients on real-time basis and execute paperless transactions, has processed about 95 lakh transactions as on December 31, 2022.

BSE SME Platform & BSE Startups Platform

BSE has completed 10 years of operationalizing India's first SME exchange. BSE's endeavour to support the SME's and Start-up's in India has seen it listing 17 companies on its SME platform during the quarter ending December 31, 2022 - taking the total companies to 410 on the SME platform, and 14 on the Startups platform. BSE's market share in the SME segment stands at 58.5%.

India International Exchange at IFSC

BSE promoted international exchange at Gift City, Gandhinagar, India INX, reported an average daily trading turnover of USD 18 billion and a market share of 95% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. India INX has about USD 70 Billion medium term notes established and about USD 50 Billion of bond listings till date.

India INX has enabled a Global Access platform for investors wanting to invest in global securities. The platform permits investment in more than 30,000 stocks across 33 countries and 135 exchanges across the US, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Total cumulative trading turnover at Indian INX GA stands at US$ 7,369 million for Quarter Ended December 2022.

Insurance Broking

BSE Ebix Insurance Broking, a joint venture of BSE and Ebix Fincorp Exchange, is now present in all the four key Insurance verticals - Commercial, Auto, Health and Life and is now integrated with 26 insurance companies.

BSE Ebix has over 12,853 registered Point of Sales as on December 31, 2022. The total premium collected is Rs 17.1 crore for the nine-month ended December 31, 2022, a growth of 84% from the same period last year.

Commenting on the Results, Mr. Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO, BSE said "Overall, BSE reported a sustained third quarter results amidst a difficult market environment. 2022 was a period of transition for the BSE, and as we embark on a new journey in the new Financial Year, I believe that a balanced business model will enable us to grow much higher. We are confident of rising to the current and future challenges and take BSE to newer heights."<_o3a_p>

About BSE

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia's first & the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE is India's leading exchange group and has played a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market. BSE is a corporatized and demutualised entity, with a broad shareholder base. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

BSE also has a dedicated platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that has been highly successful. BSE provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. It has a global reach with customers around the world and a nation-wide presence. BSE's systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market, and stimulate innovation and competition across all market segments.

Indian Clearing Corporation Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, acts as the central counterparty to all trades executed on the BSE and other exchanges trading platform and provides full novation, guaranteeing the settlement of all bonafide trades executed. BSE Institute Ltd, another fully owned subsidiary of BSE runs one of the most respected capital market educational institutes in the country. Central Depository Services Ltd. (CDSL), associate company of BSE, is one of the two Depositories in India.

