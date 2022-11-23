NOTICES
Notice No.
20221123-5
Notice Date
23 Nov 2022
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Equity
Subject
Bonus issue of 7NR Retail Limited (Scrip Code: 540615)
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, 7NR Retail Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-
DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
& CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD DATE <_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>
7NR Retail Limited (540615)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
28/11/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Issue of 1(One) Bonus Equity share of Re.1/- each for every 5 (Five) existing equity share of Re.1/- each held.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
28/11/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-664/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
November 23, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 07:54:06 UTC.