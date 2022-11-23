Notice No. 20221123-5 Notice Date 23 Nov 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Bonus issue of 7NR Retail Limited (Scrip Code: 540615) Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, 7NR Retail Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> 7NR Retail Limited ( 540615 ) <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 28/11/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 1(One) Bonus Equity share of Re.1/- each for every 5 (Five) existing equity share of Re.1/- each held.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 28/11/2022<_o3a_p> DR-664/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

November 23, 2022<_o3a_p>