Notice No. 20220913-54 Notice Date 13 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Bonus issue of Alphalogic Techsys Limited (Scrip Code: 542770) Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Alphalogic Techsys Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the equity shares of the company would be on an ex-bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> Alphalogic Techsys Limited (542770)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 21/09/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 1 (One) Bonus equity shares of Rs.5/- each for every 2 (Two) existing equity share of Rs.5/- each held.<_o3a_p> 21/09/2022<_o3a_p> DR-120/2022-2023*<_o3a_p>

* Scrip is in T+1 Settlement

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 13, 2022<_o3a_p>