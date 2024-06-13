|Notice No.
|20240613-46
|Notice Date
|13 Jun 2024
|Category
|Corporate Actions
|Segment
|Equity
|Subject
|Bonus issue of BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPN. LTD.(Scrip Code: 500547)
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPN. LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-
DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
& CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPN. LTD.<_o3a_p>
(500547)<_o3a_p>
22/06/2024<_o3a_p>
Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p>
21/06/2024<_o3a_p>
DR- 657/2024-2025<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
June 13, 2024
