BSE Limited is an India-based stock exchange company. The Company provides a platform for trading in equity, debt instruments, derivatives, and mutual funds. It also has a platform for trading in equities of small-and-medium enterprises (SME). The Company operates through Stock Exchange Operations segment that facilitates trading in securities and other related ancillary services. It also provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. The Companyâs systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market, and stimulate innovation and competition across all market segments. The Company's subsidiaries include Indian Clearing Corporation Limited, BSE Investments Limited, BSE E-Agricultural Markets Limited, BSE EBIX Insurance Broking Private Limited, BSE Administration and Supervision Limited, among others.