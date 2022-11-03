Notice No. 20221103-51 Notice Date 03 Nov 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Bonus issue of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited (Scrip Code: 543384) Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited <_o3a_p> ( 543384 ) <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 11/11/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 5 (Five) Bonus Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re.1/- each held.<_o3a_p> 10/11/2022<_o3a_p> DR-153/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

November 03, 2022<_o3a_p>