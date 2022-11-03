NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221103-51
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
03 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Bonus issue of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited (Scrip Code: 543384)
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-
|
DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
& CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD DATE <_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>
|
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited <_o3a_p>
(543384)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
11/11/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Issue of 5 (Five) Bonus Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re.1/- each held.<_o3a_p>
|
10/11/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-153/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
November 03, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 15:02:02 UTC.