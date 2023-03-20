Notice No. 20230320-67 Notice Date 20 Mar 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Bonus issue of GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA LIMITED (Scrip Code: 539222) Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-<_o3a_p>

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA LIMITED <_o3a_p> (539222)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 25/03/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 24(Twenty-four) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 100 (Hundred) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p> 24/03/2023<_o3a_p> DR-746/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA LIMITED (539222) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Friday, March 24, 2023:-<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Scrip Name<_o3a_p> Current Market Lot<_o3a_p> Revised Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 539222<_o3a_p> GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA LIMITED<_o3a_p> 2500<_o3a_p> 3100<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 20, 2023<_o3a_p>