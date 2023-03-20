Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:50 2023-03-20 am EDT
430.95 INR   -1.88%
10:17aBonus Issue Of Growington Ventures India Limited (scrip Code : 539222)
PU
10:07aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Auxilo Finserve Private Limited
PU
09:57aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Pandora Projects Private Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bonus issue of GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA LIMITED (Scrip Code: 539222)

03/20/2023 | 10:17am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230320-67 Notice Date 20 Mar 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Bonus issue of GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA LIMITED (Scrip Code: 539222)
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-<_o3a_p>

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

& CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>

GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA LIMITED <_o3a_p>

(539222)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

25/03/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Issue of 24(Twenty-four) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 100 (Hundred) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p>

24/03/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-746/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA LIMITED (539222) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Friday, March 24, 2023:-<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Scrip Name<_o3a_p>

Current Market Lot<_o3a_p>

Revised Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

539222<_o3a_p>

GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA LIMITED<_o3a_p>

2500<_o3a_p>

3100<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 20, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 14:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,0 M 96,0 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,7x
Yield 2023 2,64%
Capitalization 58 378 M 707 M 707 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,23x
EV / Sales 2024 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 439,20 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-19.40%720
CME GROUP INC.10.60%66 905
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.16.96%15 808
ASX LIMITED-1.31%8 702
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.6.59%8 021
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-24.31%4 377