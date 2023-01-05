Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:01 2023-01-05 am EST
544.50 INR   -1.14%
02:58aBonus Issue Of Globe Commercials Limited (scrip Code : 540266)
PU
02:58aRevocation Of Suspension In Trading Of Equity Shares Of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd (scrip Code : 519528)
PU
02:38aBse : Demat Auction - 191/691
PU
Bonus issue of Globe Commercials Limited (Scrip Code: 540266)

01/05/2023 | 02:58am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230105-5 Notice Date 05 Jan 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Bonus issue of Globe Commercials Limited (Scrip Code: 540266)
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Globe Commercials Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

& CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>

Globe Commercials Limited <_o3a_p> (540266)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

07/01/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Issue of 1(One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p>

06/01/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-693/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

January 05, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 07:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
