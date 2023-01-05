Notice No. 20230105-5 Notice Date 05 Jan 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Bonus issue of Globe Commercials Limited (Scrip Code: 540266) Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Globe Commercials Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> Globe Commercials Limited <_o3a_p> ( 540266 ) <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 07/01/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 1(One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p> 06/01/2023<_o3a_p> DR-693/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

January 05, 2023<_o3a_p>