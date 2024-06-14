|Notice No.
|20240614-70
|Notice Date
|14 Jun 2024
|Category
|Corporate Actions
|Segment
|Equity
|Subject
|Bonus issue of HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD (Scrip Code: 500104)
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Companyy. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-
DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
& CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD<_o3a_p>
(500104)<_o3a_p>
21/06/2024<_o3a_p>
Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 02 (Two) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p>
21/06/2024<_o3a_p>
DR- 657/2024-2025<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
June 14, 2024
