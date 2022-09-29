Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:27 2022-09-29 am EDT
599.80 INR   -0.64%
Bonus issue of Insecticides India Ltd. (Scrip Code: 532851)

09/29/2022 | 04:34am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220929-13 Notice Date 29 Sep 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Bonus issue of Insecticides India Ltd. (Scrip Code: 532851)
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Insecticides India Ltd., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

& CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>

Insecticides India Ltd. <_o3a_p>

(532851)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

03/10/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Issue of 1 (One) Bonus equity share of Rs.10/- each for every 2 (Two) existing equity shares of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

30/09/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-127/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 29, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 08:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
