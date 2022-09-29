Notice No. 20220929-13 Notice Date 29 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Bonus issue of Insecticides India Ltd. (Scrip Code: 532851) Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Insecticides India Ltd., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> Insecticides India Ltd. <_o3a_p> (532851)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 03/10/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 1 (One) Bonus equity share of Rs.10/- each for every 2 (Two) existing equity shares of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 30/09/2022<_o3a_p> DR-127/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 29, 2022<_o3a_p>