Notice No. 20220928-26 Notice Date 28 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Bonus issue of Jonjua Overseas Limited (Scrip Code: 542446) Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Jonjua Overseas Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> Jonjua Overseas Limited (542446)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 03/10/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 4 (Four) Bonus equity shares of Rs.10/- each for every 23 (Twenty-Three) existing equity share of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p> 03/10/2022<_o3a_p> DR-627/2022-2023*<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> * The scrip is in T+1 Settlement

Trading Members are requested to note the change in the market lot of Jonjua Overseas Limited (542446) pursuantto the Bonus Issue of equity shares as given below, which will be effective from Thursday, October 03, 2022: <_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Scrip Name<_o3a_p> Current Market Lot<_o3a_p> Revised Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 542446<_o3a_p> Jonjua Overseas Limited<_o3a_p> 2951<_o3a_p> 3460<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 28, 2022