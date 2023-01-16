Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:28 2023-01-16 am EST
534.60 INR   +0.04%
09:40aBonus Issue Of Kpi Green Energy Limited (scrip Code : 542323)
PU
09:10aBse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Heritage Foods Limited
PU
09:10aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of GR GUNDUGOLANU DEVARAPALLI HIGHWAY PRIVATE LIMITED
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bonus issue of KPI Green Energy Limited (Scrip Code: 542323)

01/16/2023 | 09:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230116-51 Notice Date 16 Jan 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Bonus issue of KPI Green Energy Limited (Scrip Code: 542323)
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, KPI Green Energy Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

& CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>

KPI Green Energy Limited <_o3a_p> (542323)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

18/01/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Issue of 1(One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p>

18/01/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-701/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Trading Members are requested to take note of the above.

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

January 16, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 14:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
09:40aBonus Issue Of Kpi Green Energy Limi : 542323)
PU
09:10aBse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Heritage Foods Limited
PU
09:10aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of GR GUNDUGOLANU DEVARAPALLI HIGHWAY PRIVATE LIMITED
PU
09:10aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited
PU
08:20aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for TRIVENI TU..
PU
08:00aBse : Listing of Bonus equity shares of Rama Steel Tubes Limited
PU
08:00aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd
PU
08:00aBse : No Dealings in Partly Paid Equity Shares of Rungta Irrigation Ltd. (Scrip Code 89017..
PU
07:30aSuspension In The Securities Of Cox : 542641) pursuant to commencement of Liquidation Pro..
PU
07:10aBse : Part Redemption of Pass through Certificates of Retail Securitisation Opportunities ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 90,4 M 90,4 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,4x
Yield 2023 2,34%
Capitalization 72 418 M 891 M 891 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,86x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,48x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 534,40 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-1.93%891
CME GROUP INC.4.44%63 175
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.10.29%14 896
ASX LIMITED-0.44%9 117
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-1.98%7 677
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-1.66%5 687