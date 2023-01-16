Notice No. 20230116-51 Notice Date 16 Jan 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Bonus issue of KPI Green Energy Limited (Scrip Code: 542323) Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, KPI Green Energy Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> KPI Green Energy Limited <_o3a_p> ( 542323 ) <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 18/01/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 1(One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p> 18/01/2023<_o3a_p> DR-701/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

