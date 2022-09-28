Notice No. 20220928-29 Notice Date 28 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Bonus issue of M LAKHAMSI INDUSTRIES LIMITED (Scrip Code: 512153) Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, M LAKHAMSI INDUSTRIES LIMITED has fixed Record date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the equity shares of the company would be on an ex-bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> M LAKHAMSI INDUSTRIES LIMITED <_o3a_p> (512153)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 05/10/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Payment of Final Dividend of Re.0.50 (5%) AND Issue of 6 (Six) Bonus equity shares of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) existing equity share of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p> 04/10/2022<_o3a_p> DR-628/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza

Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)

September 28, 2022