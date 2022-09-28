NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220928-29
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
28 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Bonus issue of M LAKHAMSI INDUSTRIES LIMITED (Scrip Code: 512153)
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, M LAKHAMSI INDUSTRIES LIMITED has fixed Record date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the equity shares of the company would be on an ex-bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-
|
DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
& CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD DATE <_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>
|
M LAKHAMSI INDUSTRIES LIMITED <_o3a_p>
(512153)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
05/10/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Payment of Final Dividend of Re.0.50 (5%)
AND
Issue of 6 (Six) Bonus equity shares of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) existing equity share of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p>
|
04/10/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-628/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
September 28, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 11:25:01 UTC.