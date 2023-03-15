NOTICES
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Magellanic Cloud Ltdhas fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230315-42
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
15 Mar 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Bonus issue of Magellanic Cloud Ltd (Scrip Code: 538891)
|
|
|
|
Content
|
DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
& CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD DATE <_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>
|
Magellanic Cloud Ltd(538891)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
22/03/2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Issue of 3(Three) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p>
|
21/03/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-743/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
March 15, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 14:29:16 UTC.