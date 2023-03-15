Notice No. 20230315-42 Notice Date 15 Mar 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Bonus issue of Magellanic Cloud Ltd (Scrip Code: 538891) Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Magellanic Cloud Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> Magellanic Cloud Ltd ( 538891 ) <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 22/03/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 3(Three) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p> 21/03/2023<_o3a_p> DR-743/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 15, 2023<_o3a_p>