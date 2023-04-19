Notice No. 20230419-35 Notice Date 19 Apr 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Bonus issue of NETTLINX LTD. (Scrip Code: 511658) Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, NETTLINX LTD. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> NETTLINX LTD. <_o3a_p> (511658)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 24/04/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 1(One) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity share of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p> 24/04/2023<_o3a_p> DR-514/2023-2024<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

April 19, 2023<_o3a_p>