  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:18 2023-04-19 am EDT
454.40 INR   -2.74%
10:00aSuspension Due To Reduction Of Equity Share Capital Of Imec Services Ltd (scrip Code : 513295)
PU
09:50aBse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for PH TRADING LIMITED - Live Activities Schedule
PU
09:50aBonus Issue Of Nettlinx Ltd. (scrip Code : 511658)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bonus issue of NETTLINX LTD. (Scrip Code: 511658)

04/19/2023 | 09:50am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230419-35 Notice Date 19 Apr 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Bonus issue of NETTLINX LTD. (Scrip Code: 511658)
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, NETTLINX LTD. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

& CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>

NETTLINX LTD. <_o3a_p>

(511658)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

24/04/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Issue of 1(One) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity share of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p>

24/04/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-514/2023-2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

April 19, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 13:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 861 M 95,8 M 95,8 M
Net income 2023 1 703 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,1x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 61 554 M 750 M 750 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,68x
EV / Sales 2024 5,09x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 467,20 INR
Average target price 531,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-14.26%771
CME GROUP INC.14.25%68 848
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.11.66%15 078
ASX LIMITED0.76%8 927
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.11.52%8 239
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-7.29%5 370
