|Notice No.
|20230630-63
|Notice Date
|30 Jun 2023
|Category
|Corporate Actions
|Segment
|Equity
|Subject
|Bonus issue of ROTO PUMPS LTD., (Scrip Code: 517500)
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, ROTO PUMPS LTD., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-
DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
& CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>
ROTO PUMPS LTD., <_o3a_p>
(517500)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
08/07/2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
(1) Final Dividend of Rs.3.15 per existing Equity share held.
and
(2) Issue of 1(One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for every 1 (One)existing Equity Share of Rs.2/- each held.<_o3a_p>
07/07/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-566/2023-2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
June 30, 2023<_o3a_p>
