  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:21 2022-10-13 am EDT
591.50 INR   -0.24%
05:02aBonus Issue Of U. H. Zaveri Limited (scrip Code : 541338)
PU
05:02aBse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Suven Life Sciences Ltd.
PU
04:32aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of UGRO CAPITAL LIMITED
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bonus issue of U. H. ZAVERI LIMITED (Scrip Code: 541338)

10/13/2022 | 05:02am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221013-22 Notice Date 13 Oct 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Bonus issue of U. H. ZAVERI LIMITED (Scrip Code: 541338)
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, U. H. ZAVERI LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

& CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>

U. H. ZAVERI LIMITED (541338)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

19/10/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Issue of 2 (Two) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 3 (Three) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p>

19/10/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-638/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

Note: Company scrip is in T+1 settlement<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of U. H. ZAVERI LIMITED (541338) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Wednesday, October 19, 2022: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Scrip Name<_o3a_p>

Current Market Lot<_o3a_p>

Revised Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

541338<_o3a_p>

U. H. ZAVERI LIMITED<_o3a_p>

3000<_o3a_p>

5000<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

October 13, 2022

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 09:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 98,6 M 98,6 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 39,1x
Yield 2023 2,15%
Capitalization 80 316 M 976 M 976 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,78x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 592,90 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 4,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-7.29%976
CME GROUP INC.-24.84%61 719
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-46.93%10 863
ASX LIMITED-28.50%8 065
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.87%6 873
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY64.86%6 623