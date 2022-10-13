Notice No. 20221013-22 Notice Date 13 Oct 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Bonus issue of U. H. ZAVERI LIMITED (Scrip Code: 541338) Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, U. H. ZAVERI LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> U. H. ZAVERI LIMITED (541338)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 19/10/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 2 (Two) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 3 (Three) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p> 19/10/2022<_o3a_p> DR-638/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

Note: Company scrip is in T+1 settlement<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of U. H. ZAVERI LIMITED (541338) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Wednesday, October 19, 2022: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Scrip Name<_o3a_p> Current Market Lot<_o3a_p> Revised Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 541338<_o3a_p> U. H. ZAVERI LIMITED<_o3a_p> 3000<_o3a_p> 5000<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

October 13, 2022