Notice No. 20221123-6 Notice Date 23 Nov 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject Bonus issue of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited (Scrip Code: 503657) Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-<_o3a_p>

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p> Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited ( 503657 ) <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 25/11/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Issue of 3(Three) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 10 (Ten) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p> 25/11/2022<_o3a_p> DR-663/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Trading Members are requested to take note of the Same

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

November 23, 2022<_o3a_p>