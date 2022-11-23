NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221123-6
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
23 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Bonus issue of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited (Scrip Code: 503657)
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-<_o3a_p>
|
DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
& CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD DATE <_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>
|
Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited (503657)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
25/11/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Issue of 3(Three) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 10 (Ten) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p>
|
25/11/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-663/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p> Trading Members are requested to take note of the Same
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
November 23, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 07:54:06 UTC.