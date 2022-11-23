Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:58 2022-11-23 am EST
555.00 INR   -0.29%
02:55aBse : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of SATIN CREDITCARE NETWORK LIMITED
PU
02:55aBonus Issue Of 7nr Retail Limited (scrip Code : 540615)
PU
02:55aBonus Issue Of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited (scrip Code : 503657)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bonus issue of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited (Scrip Code: 503657)

11/23/2022 | 02:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221123-6 Notice Date 23 Nov 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Bonus issue of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited (Scrip Code: 503657)
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :-<_o3a_p>

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

& CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No.<_o3a_p>

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited (503657)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

25/11/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Issue of 3(Three) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 10 (Ten) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held.<_o3a_p>

25/11/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-663/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Trading Members are requested to take note of the Same

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

November 23, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 07:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
02:55aBse : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of SATIN CREDITCARE NETWORK LI..
PU
02:55aBonus Issue Of 7nr Retail Limited (s : 540615)
PU
02:55aBonus Issue Of Veer Energy & Infrast : 503657)
PU
02:05aBse : Settlement for Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of TTI Enterprise ..
PU
02:05aBse : Suspension of trading in Commercial Paper of Northern Arc Capital Ltd
PU
11/22Bse : Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for A..
PU
11/22Bse : FAQ on Social Stock Exchange (SSE)
PU
11/22Bse : Addition to the S&P BSE IPO Index
PU
11/22Bse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Arka Fincap Limited
PU
11/22Bse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 91,8 M 91,8 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,8x
Yield 2023 2,25%
Capitalization 75 399 M 923 M 923 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,14x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 556,60 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-12.96%923
CME GROUP INC.-22.74%63 492
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-42.35%12 035
ASX LIMITED-23.05%9 121
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-22.28%7 273
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY34.82%5 121