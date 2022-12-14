Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2022-12-14 am EST
585.50 INR   -0.09%
10:29aBse : Final Order in the matter of Crude Oil Tipswala
PU
10:29aCorrigendum To The Order Dated November 15, 2022 Bearing Reference Number Cgm/aa/qjc-1/wro/wro/21191/2022-23 In Respect Of Global Invest Consultant An : Mr. rakesh aashware)
PU
09:38aBse : Opening of Offer for Sale for Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (the”Company”)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CORRIGENDUM TO THE ORDER DATED NOVEMBER 15, 2022 BEARING REFERENCE NUMBER CGM/AA/QJC-1/WRO/WRO/21191/2022-23 IN RESPECT OF GLOBAL INVEST CONSULTANT AND ADVISOR/THE GLOBAL SNC/THE GLOBAL (PROP:MR. RAKESH AASHWARE)

12/14/2022 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221214-43 Notice Date 14 Dec 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject CORRIGENDUM TO THE ORDER DATED NOVEMBER 15, 2022 BEARING REFERENCE NUMBER CGM/AA/QJC-1/WRO/WRO/21191/2022-23 IN RESPECT OF GLOBAL INVEST CONSULTANT AND ADVISOR/THE GLOBAL SNC/THE GLOBAL (PROP:MR. RAKESH AASHWARE)
Attachments Corrigendum to the Order In Respect Of Global Invest Consultant And Advisor The Global SNC The Global Proprietor Mr Rakesh Aashware.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: CORRIGENDUM TO THE ORDER DATED NOVEMBER 15, 2022 BEARING REFERENCE NUMBER CGM/AA/QJC-1/WRO/WRO/21191/2022-23 IN RESPECT OF GLOBAL INVEST CONSULTANT AND ADVISOR/THE GLOBAL SNC/THE GLOBAL (PROP:MR. RAKESH AASHWARE).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20221115-56 dated November 15, 2022, on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order WTM/AB/IVD/ID2/21684/2022-23 dated December 14, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The amount received by the Noticee towards investment advisory services has been inadvertently mentioned to be "Rs. 47,19,0346.61" instead of "Rs. 47,19,034.61", due to a typographical error, in paragraph Nos. 12 and 29 of the aforementioned order. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· In view of the same, paragraph Nos.12 and 29 of the said order may be read as: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

"12. Further, from the analysis of account statements of both the banks accounts, I note that various amounts were received by the Noticee from individuals wherein words like "share/trading/subscription/demat" were noticed in the description in the credits so received in ICICI Bank, Hoshangabad, Bhopal Branch Account (A/C No: 042705500272) of the Noticee totaling to Rs.40,39,733.61/-during the period August 05, 2020 to November 24, 2020. The Noticee has also received credit of Rs.6, 79,301/- during the period from January 05, 2021 to February 12, 2021 in the DBI Bank account with TT Nagar, Bhopal Branch (A/C No: 0030102000041937). Further, it is noted that the amounts of Rs. 40000/- and Rs. 5000/- deposited by one of the complainants were also traced in the bank account statement of the account of the Noticee maintained in the IDBI Bank, TT Nagar, Bhopal Branch. Thus, a total of Rs. 47,19,034.61 has been received by the Noticee in the bank accounts for the investment advisory services provided by it."<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

As discussed in the aforesaid paras, I note that a total of Rs. 47,19,034.61 has been received by the Noticee in the bank accounts for the investment advisory services provided by it. There is no reply on record from the Noticee despite having served the SCN and the hearing notice by way of affixture and newspaper publication. Thus, in the light of the findings in the preceding paras, I am of the considered view that the Noticee is liable for refund of the aforementioned amount collected as an unregistered investment adviser in addition to monetary penalties which are attracted for the said violations under Sections 15EB and 15HA of the SEBI Act."<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The Order dated November 15, 2022 bearing reference number CGM/AA/QJC-1/WRO/WRO/21191/2022-23 shall always be read along with this Corrigendum<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: December 14, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 15:15:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
10:29aBse : Final Order in the matter of Crude Oil Tipswala
PU
10:29aCorrigendum To The Order Dated Novem : Mr. rakesh aashware)
PU
09:38aBse : Opening of Offer for Sale for Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limite..
PU
09:38aBse : Opening of Offer for Sale for INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING AND TOURISM CORPORATION LTD - ..
PU
09:05aBse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of RSWM Limited
PU
09:05aBse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd
PU
09:05aBse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd.
PU
08:21aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Ummeed Housing Finance Private Limited
PU
07:48aBse : Listing of new debt securities of GMR HYDERABAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
PU
07:48aBse : Listing of new debt securities of AXIS Bank Ltd.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 91,0 M 91,0 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,6x
Yield 2023 2,13%
Capitalization 79 314 M 962 M 962 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,6x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,56x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 585,50 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 5,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-8.36%963
CME GROUP INC.-20.82%64 078
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-34.54%13 635
ASX LIMITED-25.73%9 194
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.15%7 553
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY27.19%5 107