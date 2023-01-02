Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:26 2023-01-02 am EST
556.10 INR   +2.06%
05:28aBse : Revocation of Suspension
PU
05:28aChange In Group Of Equity Shares Of El Forge Ltd (scrip Code : 531144)
PU
04:58aBse : Listing of New Securities of ANG Lifesciences India Limited
PU
Change in group of Equity shares of El Forge Ltd (Scrip Code: 531144)

01/02/2023 | 05:28am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230102-16 Notice Date 02 Jan 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Change in group of Equity shares of El Forge Ltd (Scrip Code: 531144)
Content
Trading members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of following companies shall be included under 'X' group with effect from January 09, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sr. No. <_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Company Name<_o3a_p>

1.<_o3a_p>

531144<_o3a_p>

El Forge Ltd<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may please contact Ms. Sonali Kurhade on Cell. No.+91- 8779628213<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Arpita Joshi Sonali Kurhade <_o3a_p>

Manager Deputy Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

January 02, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 10:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
