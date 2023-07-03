NOTICES
Notice No. 20230703-12 Notice Date 03 Jul 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Change in group of Equity shares of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. (Scrip Code: 504903)
Trading members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of following companiesshall be included under 'X' group with effect from July 10, 2023<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Company Name<_o3a_p>

1.<_o3a_p>

504903<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd.<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may please contact Ms. Sonali Kurhade on Cell. No.+91- 8779628213<_o3a_p>

Sambhaji Solat Sonali Kurhade <_o3a_p>

Senior Manager Associate Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

July 3, 2023<_o3a_p>

