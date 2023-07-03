|Notice No.
|20230703-12
|Notice Date
|03 Jul 2023
|Category
|Company related
|Segment
|Equity
|Subject
|Change in group of Equity shares of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. (Scrip Code: 504903)
|Content
<_o3a_p>
Sr. No.<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
Company Name<_o3a_p>
1.<_o3a_p>
504903<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>
Rathi Steel & Power Ltd.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
In case the trading members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may please contact Ms. Sonali Kurhade on Cell. No.+91- 8779628213<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>Sambhaji Solat Sonali Kurhade <_o3a_p>
Senior Manager Associate Manager<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>
July 3, 2023<_o3a_p>
