NOTICES
Trading members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of following companies shall be included under 'X' group with effect from October 25, 2022<_o3a_p>
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221018-25
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
18 Oct 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Change in group of Equity shares of Saptak Chem and Business Ltd. (Scrip Code: 506906)
|
|
|
|
Content
<_o3a_p>
|
Sr. No. <_o3a_p>
|
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
|
Company Name<_o3a_p>
|
1.<_o3a_p>
|
506906 <_o3a_p>
|
Saptak Chem And Business Ltd<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
In case the trading members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may please contact Ms. Sonali Kurhade on Cell. No.+91- 8779628213<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Arpita Joshi Sonali Kurhade <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Manager Deputy Manager<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>
October 18, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 11:41:59 UTC.