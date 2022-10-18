Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-18 am EDT
590.00 INR   +0.23%
07:43aBse : Part Redemption of Debentures of Virescent Renewable Energy Trust
PU
07:43aBse : Risk Based Supervision (RBS) - Submission of information for the period April 01, 2022 – September 30, 2022
PU
07:43aChange In Group Of Equity Shares Of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. (scrip Code : 506906)
PU
Change in group of Equity shares of Saptak Chem and Business Ltd. (Scrip Code: 506906)

10/18/2022 | 07:43am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221018-25 Notice Date 18 Oct 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Change in group of Equity shares of Saptak Chem and Business Ltd. (Scrip Code: 506906)
Content
Trading members are hereby informed that the trading in the equity shares of following companies shall be included under 'X' group with effect from October 25, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sr. No. <_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Company Name<_o3a_p>

1.<_o3a_p>

506906 <_o3a_p>

Saptak Chem And Business Ltd<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case the trading members require any clarification on the subject matter of the notice, they may please contact Ms. Sonali Kurhade on Cell. No.+91- 8779628213<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Arpita Joshi Sonali Kurhade <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Manager Deputy Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

October 18, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 11:41:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
