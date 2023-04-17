Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:56:19 2023-04-17 am EDT
456.25 INR   -0.65%
01:47aDiscontinuance Of Buyback Of The Shares Of Bajaj Consumer Care Limited (scrip Code : 533229)
PU
04/16Bse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for NATURITE AGRO PRODUCTS LTD- Live Activities Schedule
PU
04/15Bse : Merger & scheme name change of ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE TAX PLAN on BSE StAR MF platform
PU
Discontinuance of Buyback of the shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Limited (Scrip code: 533229)

04/17/2023 | 01:47am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230417-3 Notice Date 17 Apr 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Discontinuance of Buyback of the shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Limited (Scrip code: 533229)
Content

This is in continuation of the Exchange Notice No: 20221216-6 dated December 16, 2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that Bajaj Consumer Care Limited (Scrip code: 533229) has now informed to the Exchange about discontinuation of the Buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each from the Open Market through the trading mechanism of the Exchange w.e.f. April 13, 2023.

<_o3a_p>

In case trading members require any clarification, they may contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. no. (022) 2272 8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Monday, April 17, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 05:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
