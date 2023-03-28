Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:38:43 2023-03-28 am EDT
412.90 INR   +0.11%
01:28aBse : Revoked Temporary suspension of subscription for FRANKLIN TEMPLETON Mutual fund schemes
PU
01:18aDiscontinuance Of Buyback Of The Shares Of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited (scrip Code : 524731)
PU
03/27Bse : Revision in contract specifications of S&P BSE SENSEX and S&P BSE BANKEX derivatives contracts in equity derivatives segment.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Discontinuance of Buyback of the shares of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited (Scrip code: 524731)

03/28/2023 | 01:18am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230328-3 Notice Date 28 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Discontinuance of Buyback of the shares of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited (Scrip code: 524731)
Content

This is in continuation of the Exchange Notice No: 20221212-1 dated December 12, 2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited (Scrip code: 524731) has now informed to the Exchange about discontinuation of the Buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re. 10/- each from the Open Market through the trading mechanism of the Exchange w.e.f. March 24, 2023.

<_o3a_p>

In case trading members require any clarification, they may contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. no. (022) 2272 8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 05:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,4 M 96,4 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,6x
Yield 2023 2,81%
Capitalization 55 872 M 679 M 679 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,92x
EV / Sales 2024 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 412,45 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-24.31%679
CME GROUP INC.9.15%66 031
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.14.69%15 487
ASX LIMITED-3.85%8 406
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.7.77%8 200
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-22.76%4 505
