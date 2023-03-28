Notice No. 20230328-3 Notice Date 28 Mar 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Discontinuance of Buyback of the shares of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited (Scrip code: 524731) Content

NOTICES

This is in continuation of the Exchange Notice No: 20221212-1 dated December 12, 2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited (Scrip code: 524731) has now informed to the Exchange about discontinuation of the Buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re. 10/- each from the Open Market through the trading mechanism of the Exchange w.e.f. March 24, 2023.

<_o3a_p>

In case trading members require any clarification, they may contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. no. (022) 2272 8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Tuesday, March 28, 2023