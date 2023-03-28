NOTICES
Notice No.
20230328-3
Notice Date
28 Mar 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Discontinuance of Buyback of the shares of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited (Scrip code: 524731)
Content
This is in continuation of the Exchange Notice No: 20221212-1 dated December 12, 2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited (Scrip code: 524731) has now informed to the Exchange about discontinuation of the Buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re. 10/- each from the Open Market through the trading mechanism of the Exchange w.e.f. March 24, 2023.
In case trading members require any clarification, they may contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. no. (022) 2272 8915.<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
