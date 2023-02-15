Notice No. 20230216-1 Notice Date 16 Feb 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Discontinuance of Buyback of the shares of KDDL Limited (Scrip code: 532054) Content

NOTICES

This is in continuation of the Exchange Notice No: 20230124-2 dated January 24, 2023, Trading Members are hereby informed that KDDL Limited (Scrip code: 532054) has now informed to the Exchange about discontinuation of the Buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each from the Open Market through the trading mechanism of the Exchange w.e.f. February 09, 2023.

In case trading members require any clarification, they may contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. no. (022) 2272 8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Thursday, February 16, 2023<_o3a_p>