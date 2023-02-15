Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:50:19 2023-02-16 am EST
487.10 INR   +0.90%
02/15Discontinuance Of Buyback Of The Shares Of Kddl Limited (scrip Code : 532054)
PU
02/15Bse : SAT Order in the matter of PFL Infotech Limited in respect of Pulla Amresh Kumar
PU
02/15Bse : SAT Order in the matter of PFL Infotech Limited in respect of Abhinandan Jain
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Discontinuance of Buyback of the shares of KDDL Limited (Scrip code: 532054)

02/15/2023 | 11:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230216-1 Notice Date 16 Feb 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Discontinuance of Buyback of the shares of KDDL Limited (Scrip code: 532054)
Content

This is in continuation of the Exchange Notice No: 20230124-2 dated January 24, 2023, Trading Members are hereby informed that KDDL Limited (Scrip code: 532054) has now informed to the Exchange about discontinuation of the Buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each from the Open Market through the trading mechanism of the Exchange w.e.f. February 09, 2023.

<_o3a_p>

In case trading members require any clarification, they may contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. no. (022) 2272 8915.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Thursday, February 16, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 04:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
02/15Discontinuance Of Buyback Of The Sha : 532054)
PU
02/15Bse : SAT Order in the matter of PFL Infotech Limited in respect of Pulla Amresh Kumar
PU
02/15Bse : SAT Order in the matter of PFL Infotech Limited in respect of Abhinandan Jain
PU
02/15Bse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Capri Global Capital Limited
PU
02/15Bse : Revision in tick size of scrips in Equity Segment.
PU
02/15Bse : Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for KA..
PU
02/15Bse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION LTD
PU
02/15Bse : Listing of new debt securities of Paranjape Spaces and Services Private Limited
PU
02/15Bse : Listing of New Securities of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd.
PU
02/15Bse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for TRIVENI EN..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,0x
Yield 2023 2,40%
Capitalization 65 395 M 790 M 790 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,12x
EV / Sales 2024 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 482,75 INR
Average target price 573,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-11.64%786
CME GROUP INC.10.14%67 050
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.14.69%15 491
ASX LIMITED1.81%9 336
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.3.77%7 800
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-8.95%5 245