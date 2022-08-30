Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:59 2022-08-30 am EDT
661.25 INR   +4.91%
Discontinuance of Buyback of the shares of Route Mobile Limited (Scrip code: 543228)

08/30/2022 | 12:54am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220830-2 Notice Date 30 Aug 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Discontinuance of Buyback of the shares of Route Mobile Limited (Scrip code: 543228)
Content

This is in continuation of the Exchange Notice No: 20220708-3 dated Friday, July 08, 2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that Route Mobile Limited (Scrip code: 543228)has now informed to the Exchange about discontinuation of the Buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each from the Open Market through the trading mechanism of the Exchange w.e.f. August 29, 2022.

<_o3a_p>

In case trading members require any clarification, they may contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. no. (022) 2272 8915.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 04:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
