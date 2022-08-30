Notice No. 20220830-2 Notice Date 30 Aug 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Discontinuance of Buyback of the shares of Route Mobile Limited (Scrip code: 543228) Content

NOTICES

This is in continuation of the Exchange Notice No: 20220708-3 dated Friday, July 08, 2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that Route Mobile Limited (Scrip code: 543228)has now informed to the Exchange about discontinuation of the Buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each from the Open Market through the trading mechanism of the Exchange w.e.f. August 29, 2022.

In case trading members require any clarification, they may contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. no. (022) 2272 8915.

Rupal Khandelwal

Assistant General Manager

Tuesday, August 30, 2022