NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220830-2
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
30 Aug 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Discontinuance of Buyback of the shares of Route Mobile Limited (Scrip code: 543228)
|
|
|
|
Content
This is in continuation of the Exchange Notice No: 20220708-3 dated Friday, July 08, 2022, Trading Members are hereby informed that Route Mobile Limited (Scrip code: 543228)has now informed to the Exchange about discontinuation of the Buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each from the Open Market through the trading mechanism of the Exchange w.e.f. August 29, 2022.
<_o3a_p>
In case trading members require any clarification, they may contact Mr. Raghavendra Bhat on Tel. no. (022) 2272 8915.<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
