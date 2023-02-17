Notice No. 20230217-49 Notice Date 17 Feb 2023 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Final Order in the matter of M/s VS Investment Solutions and its Proprietor: Mr. Vipul Namdev Attachments Final Order in the matter of Ms VS Investment Solutions and its Proprietor Mr Vipul Namdev.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

All Trading Members of the Exchanges

Sub: Final Order in the matter of M/s VS Investment Solutions and its Proprietor: Mr. Vipul Namdev.

SEBI vide its order no. WTM / SM / WRO / WRO / 23844 / 2022-23 dated February 17, 2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:

The Noticee is debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and is prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 02 (two) years from the date of this Order or till the expiry of 02 (two) years from the date of completion of refunds to complainants/ investors along with depositing of balance amounts, if any, with SEBI as directed in sub-paragraph (i) and (v) above, whichever is later.

Obligation of the Noticee, in respect of settlement of securities, if any, purchased or sold in the cash segment of the recognized stock exchange (s), as existing on the date of this Order, can take place irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order, only in respect of pending unsettled transactions, if any. Further, all open positions, if any, of the Noticee in the F & O segment of the stock exchange, are permitted to be squared off, irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order.

This Order is effective from the date of the order.

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence

Date: February 17, 2023