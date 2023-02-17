Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:13 2023-02-17 am EST
475.00 INR   -1.68%
10:16aFinal Order In The Matter Of M/s Vs Investment Solutions And Its Proprietor : Mr. Vipul Namdev
PU
10:16aBse : Order in the matter of GDR issue of Aftek Industries Ltd
PU
09:16aSub-division And Bonus Issue Of Vinny Overseas Ltd (scrip Code : 543670)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Final Order in the matter of M/s VS Investment Solutions and its Proprietor: Mr. Vipul Namdev

02/17/2023 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230217-49 Notice Date 17 Feb 2023
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final Order in the matter of M/s VS Investment Solutions and its Proprietor: Mr. Vipul Namdev
Attachments Final Order in the matter of Ms VS Investment Solutions and its Proprietor Mr Vipul Namdev.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of M/s VS Investment Solutions and its Proprietor: Mr. Vipul Namdev.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. WTM / SM / WRO / WRO / 23844 / 2022-23 dated February 17, 2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • The Noticee is debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and is prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 02 (two) years from the date of this Order or till the expiry of 02 (two) years from the date of completion of refunds to complainants/ investors along with depositing of balance amounts, if any, with SEBI as directed in sub-paragraph (i) and (v) above, whichever is later.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Obligation of the Noticee, in respect of settlement of securities, if any, purchased or sold in the cash segment of the recognized stock exchange (s), as existing on the date of this Order, can take place irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order, only in respect of pending unsettled transactions, if any. Further, all open positions, if any, of the Noticee in the F & O segment of the stock exchange, are permitted to be squared off, irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: February 17, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 15:15:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
10:16aFinal Order In The Matter Of M/s Vs : Mr. Vipul Namdev
PU
10:16aBse : Order in the matter of GDR issue of Aftek Industries Ltd
PU
09:16aSub-division And Bonus Issue Of Vinn : 543670)
PU
07:46aBse : Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security NMDC LTD in Equity Deriv..
PU
07:16aBse : Listing of Units of Mirae Asset FMP Series V Plan 1 - 91 Days a scheme under Mirae A..
PU
07:06aBse : Listing of Rights Equity Shares kept in abeyance of STATE BANK OF INDIA.
PU
06:56aBse : Listing of new debt securities of POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
PU
05:46aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Limited
PU
05:26aBse : Listing of New Securities of UNISTAR MULTIMEDIA LTD.
PU
05:06aBse : Suspension of trading in Bonds
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 95,8 M 95,8 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,0x
Yield 2023 2,40%
Capitalization 64 345 M 777 M 777 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,98x
EV / Sales 2024 5,32x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 483,10 INR
Average target price 573,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-11.34%791
CME GROUP INC.11.97%67 809
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.12.83%15 239
ASX LIMITED3.28%9 362
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.3.61%7 724
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-10.83%5 165