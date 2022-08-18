Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-18 am EDT
660.40 INR   -0.24%
11:14aFINAL ORDER IN THE MATTER OF MSS TRADING SYSTEM CENTRE (PROP : Shri Valerian Louis Mendanha)
PU
11:04aBSE : Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for ANSHUNI COMMERCIALS LTD.
PU
10:24aBSE : Discontinuation of usage of pool accounts for transactions in units of mutual funds on BSE StAR MF Platform - Update
PU
Final Order in the matter of MSS Trading System Centre (Prop: Shri Valerian Louis Mendanha)

08/18/2022 | 11:14am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220818-47 Notice Date 18 Aug 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final Order in the matter of MSS Trading System Centre (Prop: Shri Valerian Louis Mendanha)
Attachments Final Order in the matter of MSS Trading System Centre Prop Shri Valerian Louis Mendanha.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order Under Sections 11(1), 11(4), 11B and 11D of the Securities and Exchange <_o3a_p>

Board of India Act, 1992, In the matter of unregistered portfolio manager services by MSS Trading <_o3a_p>

System Centre (Prop: Shri Valerian Louis Mendanha.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20200730-34 dated July 29, 2020, on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no WTM/AB/WRO/WRO/18307/2022-23 dated August 18, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The Noticee is debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and is prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of six months from the date of this order or till the expiry of 6 months from the date of completion of refunds to complainants/ investors as directed in paragraph 43(a) above, whichever is later. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: Aug 18, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 15:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
