Notice No. 20220818-47 Notice Date 18 Aug 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Final Order in the matter of MSS Trading System Centre (Prop: Shri Valerian Louis Mendanha) Attachments Final Order in the matter of MSS Trading System Centre Prop Shri Valerian Louis Mendanha.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

All Trading Members of the Exchanges

Sub: Final Order Under Sections 11(1), 11(4), 11B and 11D of the Securities and Exchange

Board of India Act, 1992, In the matter of unregistered portfolio manager services by MSS Trading

System Centre (Prop: Shri Valerian Louis Mendanha.

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20200730-34 dated July 29, 2020, on the captioned matter.

SEBI vide its order no WTM/AB/WRO/WRO/18307/2022-23 dated August 18, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:

· The Noticee is debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and is prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of six months from the date of this order or till the expiry of 6 months from the date of completion of refunds to complainants/ investors as directed in paragraph 43(a) above, whichever is later.

This Order is effective from the date of the order.

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence

Date: Aug 18, 2022