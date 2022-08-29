Notice No. 20220829-25 Notice Date 29 Aug 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Final Order in the matter of Mr. Umesh Malviya, Proprietor: RMG Research/ RMG Trading. Attachments Final Order in the matter of Mr Umesh Malviya Proprietor RMG Research RMG Trading.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

All Trading Members of the Exchanges

Sub: Final Order in the matter of Mr. Umesh Malviya, Proprietor: RMG Research/ RMG Trading.

SEBI vide its order no WTM/AB/WRO/WRO/18675/2022-23 dated August 29, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:

The Noticee is debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and are prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 6 months from the date of this order or till the expiry of 6 months from the date of completion of refunds to complainants/ investors as directed in para 19(a) above, whichever is later.

This Order is effective from the date of the order.

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence

Date: August 29, 2022