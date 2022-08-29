Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-29 am EDT
630.30 INR   -2.11%
07:31aFINAL ORDER IN THE MATTER OF MR. UMESH MALVIYA, PROPRIETOR : RMG Research/ RMG Trading.
PU
07:11aBSE : Listing of New Securities of Prime Fresh Ltd
PU
06:41aBSE : Activation of Switch Out facility under SMF SELECT MICRO CAP SR(XVI)5 YRS of SUNDARAM MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Final Order in the matter of Mr. Umesh Malviya, Proprietor: RMG Research/ RMG Trading.

08/29/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220829-25 Notice Date 29 Aug 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final Order in the matter of Mr. Umesh Malviya, Proprietor: RMG Research/ RMG Trading.
Attachments Final Order in the matter of Mr Umesh Malviya Proprietor RMG Research RMG Trading.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of Mr. Umesh Malviya, Proprietor: RMG Research/ RMG Trading.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no WTM/AB/WRO/WRO/18675/2022-23 dated August 29, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • The Noticee is debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and are prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 6 months from the date of this order or till the expiry of 6 months from the date of completion of refunds to complainants/ investors as directed in para 19(a) above, whichever is later.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: August 29, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 11:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
07:31aFINAL ORDER IN THE MATTER OF MR. UME : RMG Research/ RMG Trading.
PU
07:11aBSE : Listing of New Securities of Prime Fresh Ltd
PU
06:41aBSE : Activation of Switch Out facility under SMF SELECT MICRO CAP SR(XVI)5 YRS of SUNDARA..
PU
06:21aBSE : Activation of NIPPON INDIA MONTHLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES II (Interval Fund) on BSE ..
PU
05:01aBSE : Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for BI..
PU
04:31aBSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Spandana Sphoorty Financial L..
PU
04:31aBSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Midland Microfin Limited
PU
04:31aBSE : Demat Auction - 102/602
PU
04:11aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of ICICI HOME FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
PU
04:11aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,5x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 87 225 M 1 092 M 1 092 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,8x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,54x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 643,90 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -4,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED0.69%1 092
CME GROUP INC.-14.06%70 575
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-29.61%14 410
ASX LIMITED-13.99%10 710
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-14.08%8 303
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-35.92%3 962