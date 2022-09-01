Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-01 am EDT
Final Order in the matter of Shri Piyush Shambharkar, Proprietor: The Profit Sharing.

09/01/2022 | 07:31am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220901-16 Notice Date 01 Sep 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Final Order in the matter of Shri Piyush Shambharkar, Proprietor: The Profit Sharing.
Attachments Final Order in the matter of Shri Piyush Shambharkar Proprietor The Profit Sharing.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Final Order in the matter of Shri Piyush Shambharkar, Proprietor: The Profit Sharing.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no WTM/AB/WRO/WRO/18810/2022-23 dated September 01, 2022,has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • The Noticees are debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and are prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 6 months from the date of this order or till the expiry of 6 months from the date of completion of refunds to complainants/ investors as directed in para 22(a) above, whichever is later;<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Uma Nikumbh<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: September 01, 2022

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 11:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
