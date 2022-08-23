NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220823-49
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
23 Aug 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
New ISIN Number of Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. (Scrip Code : 531156)
|
|
|
|
Content
In Continuation of Notice No. 20220818-35 dated August 18, 2022, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the sub-divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: -<_o3a_p>
|
Company Name & Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
|
New ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
|
Remarks<_o3a_p>
|
Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd. <_o3a_p>
(531156)<_o3a_p>
|
INE883B01027<_o3a_p>
|
Sub-division of equity shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/-<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 29-08-2022 (DR- 603/2022-2023)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p>
August 23, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 12:55:07 UTC.