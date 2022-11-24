Notice No. 20221124-1 Notice Date 24 Nov 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject New ISIN Number of DEV INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (Scrip Code: 543462) Content

In Continuation of Notice No. 20221116-46 dated November 16,2022, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: -<_o3a_p>

Company Name & Scrip Code<_o3a_p> New ISIN No.<_o3a_p> Remarks<_o3a_p> DEV INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED <_o3a_p> (543462)<_o3a_p> INE060X01026<_o3a_p> Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/-<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 25-11-2022 (DR- 663/2022-2023)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager- Listing Operations

<_o3a_p>

November 24, 2022<_o3a_p>