NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221124-1
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
24 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
New ISIN Number of DEV INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (Scrip Code: 543462)
|
|
|
|
Content
In Continuation of Notice No. 20221116-46 dated November 16,2022, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: -<_o3a_p>
|
Company Name & Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
|
New ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
|
Remarks<_o3a_p>
|
DEV INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED <_o3a_p>
(543462)<_o3a_p>
|
INE060X01026<_o3a_p>
|
Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/-<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 25-11-2022 (DR- 663/2022-2023)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p>
November 24, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 06:43:09 UTC.