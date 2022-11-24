Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:57 2022-11-24 am EST
569.65 INR   +2.06%
01:44aNew Isin Number Of Dev Information Technology Limited (scrip Code : 543462)
PU
11/23Bse : SAT Order in the matter of Togo Retail Marketing Limited and its Directors (RCPS)
PU
11/23Bse : Final Order in the matter of Capital Gains Financial Services
PU
Summary 
Summary

New ISIN Number of DEV INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (Scrip Code: 543462)

11/24/2022 | 01:44am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221124-1 Notice Date 24 Nov 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject New ISIN Number of DEV INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (Scrip Code: 543462)
Content

In Continuation of Notice No. 20221116-46 dated November 16,2022, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: -<_o3a_p>

Company Name & Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

New ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

Remarks<_o3a_p>

DEV INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED <_o3a_p>

(543462)<_o3a_p>

INE060X01026<_o3a_p>

Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 25-11-2022 (DR- 663/2022-2023)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p> Senior Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p> November 24, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 06:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
