Notice Date 12 Jan 2023
Subject New ISIN Number of Deep Diamond India Limited (Scrip Code: 539559)

In Continuation of the Exchange Notice No. 20230105-42 dated January 05,2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the company will be as under: -<_o3a_p>

Company Name & Scrip Code<_o3a_p> New ISIN No.<_o3a_p> Remarks<_o3a_p> Deep Diamond India Limited <_o3a_p> (539559)<_o3a_p> INE005G01026<_o3a_p> Sub-division of Equity shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/-<_o3a_p>

The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 20-01-2023 (DR- 703/2022-2023)<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager- Listing Operations

January 12, 2023<_o3a_p>