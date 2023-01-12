NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230112-33
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
12 Jan 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
New ISIN Number of Deep Diamond India Limited (Scrip Code: 539559)
|
|
|
|
Content
In Continuation of the Exchange Notice No. 20230105-42 dated January 05,2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the company will be as under: -<_o3a_p>
|
Company Name & Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
|
New ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
|
Remarks<_o3a_p>
|
Deep Diamond India Limited <_o3a_p>
(539559)<_o3a_p>
|
INE005G01026<_o3a_p>
|
Sub-division of Equity shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/-<_o3a_p>
|
|
|
The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 20-01-2023 (DR- 703/2022-2023)<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p>
January 12, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 15:39:01 UTC.