  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:54:27 2023-01-12 am EST
532.50 INR   -0.69%
10:40aNew Isin Number Of Deep Diamond India Limited (scrip Code : 539559)
PU
10:40aBse : Add New subjectApplicability of Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure (ST-ASM)
PU
08:00aBse : Listing of new securities of EFC (I) LIMITED
PU
New ISIN Number of Deep Diamond India Limited (Scrip Code: 539559)

01/12/2023 | 10:40am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230112-33 Notice Date 12 Jan 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject New ISIN Number of Deep Diamond India Limited (Scrip Code: 539559)
Content

In Continuation of the Exchange Notice No. 20230105-42 dated January 05,2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the company will be as under: -<_o3a_p>

Company Name & Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

New ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

Remarks<_o3a_p>

Deep Diamond India Limited <_o3a_p>

(539559)<_o3a_p>

INE005G01026<_o3a_p>

Sub-division of Equity shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/-<_o3a_p>

The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 20-01-2023 (DR- 703/2022-2023)<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p> Senior Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p> January 12, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 15:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,5x
Yield 2023 2,33%
Capitalization 72 134 M 884 M 884 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,45x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 536,20 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-1.60%890
CME GROUP INC.5.55%63 183
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.8.21%14 615
ASX LIMITED-2.68%8 847
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-2.66%7 342
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY1.66%5 876