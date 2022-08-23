NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220823-48
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
23 Aug 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
New ISIN Number of Rama Steel Tubes Limited (Scrip Code : 539309)
|
|
|
|
Content
In Continuation of Notice No.20220818-50 dated August 18, 2022, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the sub-divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: -<_o3a_p>
|
Company Name & Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
|
New ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
|
Remarks<_o3a_p>
|
Rama Steel Tubes Limited <_o3a_p>
(539309)<_o3a_p>
|
INE230R01035<_o3a_p>
|
Sub-division of equity shares from Rs.5/- to Re.1/-<_o3a_p>
The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 25-08-2022 (DR- 102/2022-2023)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p>
August 23, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 12:55:07 UTC.