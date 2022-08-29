NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220829-56
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
29 Aug 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
New ISIN Number of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd (Scrip Code : 526407)
|
|
|
|
Content
In Continuation of Notice No.20220826-8 dated August 26, 2022, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the sub-divided Equity Shares of the company will be as under: -<_o3a_p>
|
Company Name & Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
|
New ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
|
Remarks<_o3a_p>
|
Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd <_o3a_p>
(526407)<_o3a_p>
|
INE299D01022<_o3a_p>
|
Sub-division of equity shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/-<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 01-09-2022 (DR- 106/2022-2023)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p>
August 29, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 13:20:05 UTC.