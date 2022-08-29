Notice No. 20220829-56 Notice Date 29 Aug 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject New ISIN Number of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd (Scrip Code : 526407) Content

In Continuation of Notice No.20220826-8 dated August 26, 2022, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the sub-divided Equity Shares of the company will be as under: -<_o3a_p>

Company Name & Scrip Code<_o3a_p> New ISIN No.<_o3a_p> Remarks<_o3a_p> Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd <_o3a_p> (526407)<_o3a_p> INE299D01022<_o3a_p> Sub-division of equity shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/-<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 01-09-2022 (DR- 106/2022-2023)<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager- Listing Operations

August 29, 2022

