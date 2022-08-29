Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-29 am EDT
630.30 INR   -2.11%
09:21aNEW ISIN NUMBER OF RITESH PROPERTIES & INDUSTRIES LTD (SCRIP CODE : 526407)
PU
09:21aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Network 18 Media & Investments Limited
PU
09:21aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Sterlite Technologies Limited
PU
New ISIN Number of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd (Scrip Code : 526407)

08/29/2022 | 09:21am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220829-56 Notice Date 29 Aug 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject New ISIN Number of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd (Scrip Code : 526407)
Content

In Continuation of Notice No.20220826-8 dated August 26, 2022, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the sub-divided Equity Shares of the company will be as under: -<_o3a_p>

Company Name & Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

New ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

Remarks<_o3a_p>

Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd <_o3a_p>

(526407)<_o3a_p>

INE299D01022<_o3a_p>

Sub-division of equity shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 01-09-2022 (DR- 106/2022-2023)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p> Senior Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p> August 29, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 13:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
