New ISIN Number of SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD (Scrip Code: 504614)
Today at 03:07 am
Share
NOTICES
Notice No.
20230803-4
Notice Date
03 Aug 2023
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Equity
Subject
New ISIN Number of SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD (Scrip Code: 504614)
Content
In Continuation of Exchange Notice No. 20230724-17 dated July 24, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: -<_o3a_p>
Company Name & Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
New ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
Remarks<_o3a_p>
SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD <_o3a_p>
(504614)<_o3a_p>
INE385C01021<_o3a_p>
Sub-division of equity shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/-<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 04-08-2023 (DR-586/2023-2024)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>Senior Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p>August 03, 2023<_o3a_p>
