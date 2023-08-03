NOTICES
Notice No. 20230803-4 Notice Date 03 Aug 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject New ISIN Number of SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD (Scrip Code: 504614)
Content

In Continuation of Exchange Notice No. 20230724-17 dated July 24, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: -<_o3a_p>

Company Name & Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

New ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

Remarks<_o3a_p>

SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD <_o3a_p>

(504614)<_o3a_p>

INE385C01021<_o3a_p>

Sub-division of equity shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 04-08-2023 (DR-586/2023-2024)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>Senior Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p>August 03, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 07:06:10 UTC.