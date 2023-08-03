Notice No. 20230803-4 Notice Date 03 Aug 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject New ISIN Number of SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD (Scrip Code: 504614) Content

NOTICES

In Continuation of Exchange Notice No. 20230724-17 dated July 24, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: -<_o3a_p>

Company Name & Scrip Code<_o3a_p> New ISIN No.<_o3a_p> Remarks<_o3a_p> SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD <_o3a_p> (504614)<_o3a_p> INE385C01021<_o3a_p> Sub-division of equity shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 04-08-2023 (DR-586/2023-2024)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager- Listing Operations

<_o3a_p>

August 03, 2023

<_o3a_p>