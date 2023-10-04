|Notice No.
|20231004-27
|Notice Date
|04 Oct 2023
|Category
|Corporate Actions
|Segment
|Equity
|Subject
|New ISIN Number of SURYA ROSHNI LTD. (Scrip Code: 500336)
|Content
In Continuation of Notice No. 20230926-38 dated September 26, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Equity Shares of the company will be as under: -<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Company Name & Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
New ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
Remarks<_o3a_p>
SURYA ROSHNI LTD. <_o3a_p>
(500336)<_o3a_p>
INE335A01020<_o3a_p>
Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/-<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 06-10-2023 (DR-628/2023-2024)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>Senior Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p>October 04, 2023<_o3a_p>
