Notice No. 20231004-27 Notice Date 04 Oct 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject New ISIN Number of SURYA ROSHNI LTD. (Scrip Code: 500336) Content

NOTICES

In Continuation of Notice No. 20230926-38 dated September 26, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Equity Shares of the company will be as under: -<_o3a_p>

Company Name & Scrip Code<_o3a_p> New ISIN No.<_o3a_p> Remarks<_o3a_p> SURYA ROSHNI LTD. <_o3a_p> (500336)<_o3a_p> INE335A01020<_o3a_p> Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/-<_o3a_p>

The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 06-10-2023 (DR-628/2023-2024)<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager- Listing Operations

October 04, 2023

