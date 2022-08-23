Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-23 am EDT
643.25 INR   +1.84%
08:56aNEW ISIN NUMBER OF SAVITA OIL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (SCRIP CODE : 524667)
PU
08:56aNEW ISIN NUMBER OF ALFAVISION OVERSEAS (INDIA) LTD. (SCRIP CODE : 531156)
PU
08:56aNEW ISIN NUMBER OF RAMA STEEL TUBES LIMITED (SCRIP CODE : 539309)
PU
New ISIN Number of Savita Oil Technologies Limited (Scrip Code : 524667)

08/23/2022 | 08:56am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220823-50 Notice Date 23 Aug 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject New ISIN Number of Savita Oil Technologies Limited (Scrip Code : 524667)
Content

In Continuation of Notice No. 20220818-48 dated August 18, 2022, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the sub-divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: -<_o3a_p>

Company Name & Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

New ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

Remarks<_o3a_p>

Savita Oil Technologies Limited <_o3a_p>

(524667)<_o3a_p>

INE035D01020<_o3a_p>

Sub-division of equity shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 01-09-2022 (DR- 106/2022-2023)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p> Senior Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p> August 23, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 12:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
