Resolution Plan- Extinguishment of entire Equity Share Capital of SIP INDUSTRIES LTD (Scrip Code: 523164)

As per the Resolution Plan approved by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Division Bench - II, Chennai :-<_o3a_p>

Extinguishment of Entire Shareholding of the Company:-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(1) The entire existing Equity Shareholding of the Company shall stand extinguished <_o3a_p>

and <_o3a_p>

(2) Fresh shares will be issued in the following manner :- <_o3a_p>

(a)95% of the share capital shall be issued to the Resolution Applicants and his nominees.<_o3a_p>