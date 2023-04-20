NOTICES
Notice No.
20230420-43
Notice Date
20 Apr 2023
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Equity
Subject
Resolution Plan- Extinguishment of entire Equity Share Capital of SIP INDUSTRIES LTD (Scrip Code: 523164)
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, SIP INDUSTRIES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of the Extinguishment of entire Equity Shareholding of the Company as per the Resolution Plan approved vide Order passed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Division Bench - II, Chennai :-
COMPANY NAME & CODE
RECORD DATE
PURPOSE
SIP INDUSTRIES LTD
(523164)
24/04/2023
As per the Resolution Plan approved by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Division Bench - II, Chennai :-
Extinguishment of Entire Shareholding of the Company:-
Extinguishment of Entire Shareholding of the Company:-<_o3a_p>
(1) The entire existing Equity Shareholding of the Company shall stand extinguished
(2) Fresh shares will be issued in the following manner :-
(a)95% of the share capital shall be issued to the Resolution Applicants and his nominees.
(b) The other 5% of the shares will be issued to the existing public shareholders on a pro-rata basis (Public Shareholders shall mean Non-Promoters or Non-Promoter related shareholders)
Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note that Trading in the Equity Shares of the Company is currently under suspension.
Marian Dsouza
Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)
April 20, 2023
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 13:14:08 UTC.