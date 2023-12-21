As per the Resolution Plan approved by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench:-

This Plan proposes to undertake Capital Restructuring in the following manner:

( 1) Extinguishment of Promoter Shareholdings : As per the Resolution Plan the entire shareholding of the Promoters and Promoter group shall be extinguished.

(2) Restructuring of Equity Share Capital of Public Shareholders :-

As on the Effective Date, the entire existing Public Paid-Up Equity Share Capital of the RMCL shall be reduced in the ratio of 100:1.

No amount shall be paid to any of the existing shareholders.