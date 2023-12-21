NOTICES
Notice No. 20231221-9 Notice Date 21 Dec 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Resolution Plan- Suspension due to Reduction of Equity Share Capital of RADHA MADHAV CORPORATION LTD. (Scrip Code: 532692)
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, RADHA MADHAV CORPORATION LTD. (RMCL), has fixed Record Date for the purpose of the Extinguishment and Reduction of Share Capital as per the Resolution Plan approved vide Order passed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench:- <_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME & CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

No Dealings/ Suspension w.e.f.<_o3a_p>

Date/Settlement No.<_o3a_p>

RADHA MADHAV CORPORATION LTD.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(532692)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

22/12/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

As per the Resolution Plan approved by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench:-

<_o3a_p>

This Plan proposes to undertake Capital Restructuring in the following manner:

<_o3a_p>

(1)Extinguishment of Promoter Shareholdings: As per the Resolution Plan the entire shareholding of the Promoters and Promoter group shall be extinguished.

<_o3a_p>

(2)Restructuring of Equity Share Capital of Public Shareholders :-

<_o3a_p>

As on the Effective Date, the entire existing Public Paid-Up Equity Share Capital of the RMCL shall be reduced in the ratio of 100:1.

No amount shall be paid to any of the existing shareholders.

22/12/2023<_o3a_p>

DR- 681/2023-2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

December 21, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

