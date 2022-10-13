Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:48 2022-10-13 am EDT
590.25 INR   -0.45%
01:22aRevocation Of Suspension In Trading Of Equity Shares Of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. (scrip Code : 526439)
PU
01:02aBse : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Limited
PU
01:02aBse : Preponement of New Fund Offer of Nippon India Mutual Fund
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Revocation of Suspension in trading of equity shares of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. (Scrip Code: 526439)

10/13/2022 | 01:22am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221013-5 Notice Date 13 Oct 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Revocation of Suspension in trading of equity shares of Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd. (Scrip Code: 526439)
Attachments Annexure I.pdf ;
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the suspension in trading of equity shares of the below mentioned company will be revoked w.e.f. October 21, 2022. Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22, 2020 (Erstwhile SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2018/77 dated May 3, 2018), trading in thesecurities of the company will be resumed in "XT" group.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Name of the Company<_o3a_p>

526439<_o3a_p>

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A profile of the Company is also attached as Annexure I.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Information Memorandum of the aforesaid company will be available on the Exchange's website under Corporates à Corporate Filings à Information Memorandum à Revocation.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session for IPO's & Relisted Scrips - Relist session on October 21, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For further information on SPOS, the trading members are requested to refer to the Exchange's notice no. 20120216-29 on Enabling Special Pre-open Session for IPO's & Relisted Scrips.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Arpita Joshi Sonali Kurhade<_o3a_p>

Manager Deputy Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Compliance Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

October 13, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 05:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
