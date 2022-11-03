Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-11-03 am EDT
592.85 INR   -0.18%
Revocation of Suspension in trading of equity shares of Good Value Irrigation Ltd (Scrip Code: 531997)

11/03/2022 | 07:43am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221103-25 Notice Date 03 Nov 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Revocation of Suspension in trading of equity shares of Good Value Irrigation Ltd (Scrip Code: 531997)
Attachments Annexure I.pdf ;
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the suspension in trading of equity shares of the below mentioned company will be revoked w.e.f. November 11, 2022. Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22, 2020 (Erstwhile SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2018/77 dated May 3, 2018), trading in thesecurities of the company will be resumed in "XT" group.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Name of the Company<_o3a_p>

531997<_o3a_p>

Good Value Irrigation Ltd<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A profile of the Company is also attached as Annexure I.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Information Memorandum of the aforesaid company will be available on the Exchange's website under Corporates à Corporate Filings à Information Memorandum à Revocation.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session for IPO's & Relisted Scrips - Relist session on November 11, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For further information on SPOS, the trading members are requested to refer to the Exchange's notice no. 20120216-29 on Enabling Special Pre-open Session for IPO's & Relisted Scrips.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Arpita Joshi Sonali Kurhade<_o3a_p>

Manager Deputy Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Compliance Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

November 03, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 11:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
