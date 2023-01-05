Notice No. 20230105-4 Notice Date 05 Jan 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Revocation of Suspension in trading of equity shares of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd (Scrip Code: 519528) Attachments Annexure I.pdf ; Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the suspension in trading of equity shares of the below mentioned company will be revoked w.e.f. January 13, 2023. Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22, 2020 (Erstwhile SEBI Circular No.

)

, trading in the securities of the company will be resumed in "T" group.<_o3a_p>

NOTICES

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Name of the Company<_o3a_p> 519528 <_o3a_p> Norben Tea & Exports Ltd<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A profile of the Company is also attached as Annexure I.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Information Memorandum of the aforesaid company will be available on the Exchange's website under Corporates à Corporate Filings à Information Memorandum à Revocation.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session for IPO's & Relisted Scrips - Relist session on January 13, 2023.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For further information on SPOS, the trading members are requested to refer to the Exchange's notice no. 20120216-29 on Enabling Special Pre-open Session for IPO's & Relisted Scrips.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Arpita Joshi Sonali Kurhade<_o3a_p>

Manager Deputy Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Compliance Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

January 05, 2023<_o3a_p>