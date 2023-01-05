Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:02 2023-01-05 am EST
544.40 INR   -1.16%
02:58aBonus Issue Of Globe Commercials Limited (scrip Code : 540266)
PU
02:58aRevocation Of Suspension In Trading Of Equity Shares Of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd (scrip Code : 519528)
PU
02:38aBse : Demat Auction - 191/691
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Revocation of Suspension in trading of equity shares of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd (Scrip Code: 519528)

01/05/2023 | 02:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230105-4 Notice Date 05 Jan 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Revocation of Suspension in trading of equity shares of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd (Scrip Code: 519528)
Attachments Annexure I.pdf ;
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the suspension in trading of equity shares of the below mentioned company will be revoked w.e.f. January 13, 2023. Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22, 2020 (Erstwhile SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2018/77 dated May 3, 2018), trading in thesecurities of the company will be resumed in "T" group.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Name of the Company<_o3a_p>

519528 <_o3a_p>

Norben Tea & Exports Ltd<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A profile of the Company is also attached as Annexure I.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Information Memorandum of the aforesaid company will be available on the Exchange's website under Corporates à Corporate Filings à Information Memorandum à Revocation.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session for IPO's & Relisted Scrips - Relist session on January 13, 2023.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For further information on SPOS, the trading members are requested to refer to the Exchange's notice no. 20120216-29 on Enabling Special Pre-open Session for IPO's & Relisted Scrips.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Arpita Joshi Sonali Kurhade<_o3a_p>

Manager Deputy Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Compliance Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

January 05, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 07:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 88,8 M 88,8 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,5x
Yield 2023 2,27%
Capitalization 74 613 M 902 M 902 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,71x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 550,80 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED1.08%902
CME GROUP INC.0.47%60 776
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-1.52%13 591
ASX LIMITED-1.26%8 756
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.0.00%7 641
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-0.44%5 905