  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-11 am EST
572.40 INR   -0.79%
06:52aBse : Final Order in the matter of Investment Academy
PU
06:52aOrder In Respect Of The J.s.r. A Global Research Center (prop : Mr. Raghunandan Tak)
PU
06:22aBse : Listing of new securities of Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Revocation of Suspension in trading of equity shares of RR Financial Consultants Ltd. (Scrip Code: 511626)

11/11/2022 | 06:22am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221111-23 Notice Date 11 Nov 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Revocation of Suspension in trading of equity shares of RR Financial Consultants Ltd. (Scrip Code: 511626)
Attachments Annexure I.pdf ;
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the suspension in trading of equity shares of the below mentioned company will be revoked w.e.f. November 21, 2022. Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22, 2020 (Erstwhile SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2018/77 dated May 3, 2018), trading in thesecurities of the company will be resumed in "XT" group.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Name of the Company<_o3a_p>

511626 <_o3a_p>

RR Financial Consultants Ltd<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A profile of the Company is also attached as Annexure I.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Information Memorandum of the aforesaid company will be available on the Exchange's website under Corporates à Corporate Filings à Information Memorandum à Revocation.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session for IPO's & Relisted Scrips - Relist session on November 21, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For further information on SPOS, the trading members are requested to refer to the Exchange's notice no. 20120216-29 on Enabling Special Pre-open Session for IPO's & Relisted Scrips.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Arpita Joshi Sonali Kurhade<_o3a_p>

Manager Deputy Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Compliance Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

November 11, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 92,9 M 92,9 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,1x
Yield 2023 2,17%
Capitalization 78 155 M 967 M 967 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,4x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,43x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 576,95 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 7,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-9.78%967
CME GROUP INC.-23.69%62 715
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-40.91%12 308
ASX LIMITED-25.19%8 783
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.27%7 111
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY66.61%6 690