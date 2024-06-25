Notice No. 20240625-17 Notice Date 25 Jun 2024 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Revocation of Suspension in trading of equity shares of Real Growth Corporation Ltd. (Scrip Code: 539691) Attachments Annexure I.pdf ; Content

Sub: Revocation of Suspension in trading of equity shares of Real Growth Corporation Ltd. (Scrip Code: 539691)<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the suspension in trading of equity shares of the below mentioned company will be revoked w.e.f. Wednesday i.e. July 03, 2024. Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22, 2020 (Erstwhile SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2018/77 dated May 03, 2018), trading in the securities of the company will be resumed in "XT" group.<_o3a_p>

Further to the Exchange notice no. 20181029-18 dated October 29, 2018, and as per the provision of Para no. I. e. of the said notice, the securities of the below mentioned company shall also be moved out of "Stage 3" of GSM framework w.e.f. Wednesday i.e. July 03, 2024.<_o3a_p><_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Name of the Company<_o3a_p> 1.<_o3a_p> 539691<_o3a_p> Real Growth Corporation Ltd. (Formerly known as Real Growth Commercial Enterprises Ltd.)<_o3a_p>

A profile of the Company is also attached asAnnexure I.<_o3a_p>

The Information Memorandum of the aforesaid company will be available on the Exchange's website under Corporates à Corporate Filings à Information Memorandum à Revocation.<_o3a_p>

Further, the trading members may please note that, the above-mentioned securities of the company will be a part of Special Pre - open Session (SPOS) for IPO's & Relisted scrips on July 03, 2024.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> For further information on SPOS, the trading members are requested to refer to the Exchange's notice no. 20120216-29 on enabling Special Pre-open Session for IPO's & Relisted Scrips.

Trading Members are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

All concerned companies and market participants are requested to take note of the aforementioned. <_o3a_p>

In case of any clarifications, please contact on 022 - 2272 8063 / 8083.<_o3a_p>

For & On behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Sambhaji Solat Kinnar Mehta<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Compliance Surveillance <_o3a_p>

Date: - June 25, 2024.