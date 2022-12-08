Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:25 2022-12-08 am EST
576.10 INR   -0.96%
03:13aRevocation Of Suspension In Trading Of Equity Shares Of Tirth Plastic Ltd. (scrip Code : 526675)
PU
02:53aBse : Demat Auction - 171/671
PU
02:23aSubdivision Of Equity Shares Of S & T Corporation Limited (scrip Code : 514197).
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Revocation of Suspension in trading of equity shares of Tirth Plastic Ltd. (Scrip Code: 526675)

12/08/2022 | 03:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221208-7 Notice Date 08 Dec 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Revocation of Suspension in trading of equity shares of Tirth Plastic Ltd. (Scrip Code: 526675)
Attachments Annexure I.pdf ;
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the suspension in trading of equity shares of the below mentioned company will be revoked w.e.f. December 16, 2022. Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22, 2020 (Erstwhile SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2018/77 dated May 3, 2018), trading in thesecurities of the company will be resumed in "XT" group.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Name of the Company<_o3a_p>

526675 <_o3a_p>

Tirth Plastic Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A profile of the Company is also attached as Annexure I.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Information Memorandum of the aforesaid company will be available on the Exchange's website under Corporates à Corporate Filings à Information Memorandum à Revocation.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session for IPO's & Relisted Scrips - Relist session on December 16, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For further information on SPOS, the trading members are requested to refer to the Exchange's notice no. 20120216-29 on Enabling Special Pre-open Session for IPO's & Relisted Scrips.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Arpita Joshi Sonali Kurhade<_o3a_p>

Manager Deputy Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Compliance Listing Compliance<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

December 08, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 08:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
03:13aRevocation Of Suspension In Trading : 526675)
PU
02:53aBse : Demat Auction - 171/671
PU
02:23aSubdivision Of Equity Shares Of S & : 514197).
PU
02:23aBse : Availability of NIPPON INDIA NIFTY G-SEC- SEP 2027 MATURITY INDEX FUND for ongoing t..
PU
12/07Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of GoI dated Securities (G-secs) on December 09,..
PU
12/07Bse : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of PUNJAB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT BOARD
PU
12/07Bse : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Fusion Micro Finance Limite..
PU
12/07Bse : Empanelment of Back-office Vendors – Update
PU
12/07Bse : Suspension of trading in Bonds of Yes Bank Ltd
PU
12/07Bonus Issue Of Cl Educate Limited (s : 540403)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 91,2 M 91,2 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,4x
Yield 2023 2,15%
Capitalization 78 799 M 957 M 957 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,5x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,50x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 581,70 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 6,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-9.04%957
CME GROUP INC.-21.26%64 711
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-35.74%13 469
ASX LIMITED-26.33%8 897
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.07%7 474
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY25.12%5 240