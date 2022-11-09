Notice No. 20221109-48 Notice Date 09 Nov 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject SAT Order In the matter of Front Running various funds of Fidelity Group - Noticee Name:- Mr. Pranay Vaid. Attachments E2022_JO2022460_1.PDF ; Content

NOTICES

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchange<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: SAT Order In the matter of Front Running various funds of Fidelity Group - Noticee Name:- Mr. Pranay Vaid.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20220603-60 dated June 03, 2022, on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Hon'ble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) vide its order dated August 22 ,2022 had inter-alia stated that, the effect and operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed upon deposit of 50% of the penalty amount as per the impugned order within a period of four weeks from today.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Now SEBI vide its email dated November 09, 2022, had inter-alia informed that, in compliance to the Hon'ble SAT order, the entity has deposited 50% of the penalty amount i.e. Rs. 9,20,000/- and advised to defreeze the accounts (Bank accounts, Demat accounts and Trading accounts) of the Noticee (Mr. Pranay Vaid) in compliance to the Hon'ble SAT order dated August 22, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Roshani More<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: November 09, 2022