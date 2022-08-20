Notice No. 20220820-12 Notice Date 20 Aug 2022 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme (SGB) available for subscription on BSE StAR MF Platform 2022-23: Series 2 Content

NOTICES

This has reference to the GoI notification F.No.4(4)-B(W&M)/2020and RBI IDMD.CDD.No.2729/14.04.050/2019-20 dated April 13, 2020 announcing that the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series 2 (Tranche 61) will be open for subscription from Monday, August 22, 2022 to Friday, August 26, 2022.<_o3a_p>

The Exchange is pleased to announce that BSE's Online Bidding Platform for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series 2 (Tranche 61) will be open for subscription from Monday, August 22, 2022 to Friday, August 26, 2022 for trading members to subscribe to the issue for their clients. The issue price has been fixed at Rs.5,147 /-(Rupees Five Thousand One Hundred and Forty Seven only) per gram of gold.<_o3a_p>

Details of the SGB Scheme Master <_o3a_p>

Issue Name<_o3a_p> Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series 2 (Tranche 61)<_o3a_p> Symbol<_o3a_p> SGB222302<_o3a_p> Issue serial number<_o3a_p> 28234<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> IN0020220078<_o3a_p> Issue Period<_o3a_p> Monday, August 22, 2022 to Friday, August 26, 2022<_o3a_p> Demat Mode Timing<_o3a_p> 9:00 am on T day till 5 pm on last day of bidding period<_o3a_p> (Modification/Cancellation/Payment of bids date and timing)<_o3a_p> 9:00 am on T day till 5:30 pm on last day of bidding period<_o3a_p> Issue Price (per gram of gold)<_o3a_p> Online BID: Rs. 5,147 (For investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode)<_o3a_p> Offline BID: Rs. 5,197<_o3a_p> Minimum Quantity<_o3a_p> 1 gram<_o3a_p> Maximum Quantity<_o3a_p> The maximum limit of subscribed shall be 4 KG for individual, 4 Kg for HUF and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March) notified by the Government from time to time. A self-declaration to this effect will be obtained. The annual ceiling will include bonds subscribed under different tranches during initial issuance by Government and those purchased from the Secondary Market.<_o3a_p> Bid Quantity Multiple<_o3a_p> 1 gram<_o3a_p> Rate of Interest<_o3a_p> 2.50% per annum on the amount of initial investment. It shall commence from the date of its issue and is payable every 6 months.<_o3a_p> Date of Allotment<_o3a_p> August 30, 2022<_o3a_p>

For further information on the SGB Scheme, trading members are requested to refer to the above-mentioned notification issued by Government of India, RBI circular as well as Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section on RBI's website and Exchange circulars at the following web links -<_o3a_p>

Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs Notification:<_o3a_p>

https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/SGBVIIIGN06102017_AN.pdf <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

RBI Circular:<_o3a_p>

https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=41889 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):<_o3a_p>

https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/FAQView.aspx?Id=109 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Exchange website - About Sovereign Gold Bonds under the Public Issues Section :<_o3a_p>

http://www.bseindia.com/Static/Markets/PublicIssues/gold_sovereign_bonds.aspx?expandable=2 <_o3a_p>

In case of any query on the BSE StAR MF platform you can reach us through our service centre on 022-30594050 on business days between 8.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. You can also raise your queries on our CRS portal: -<_o3a_p>

https://bsecrs.bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>