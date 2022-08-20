Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-19 am EDT
653.65 INR   -1.02%
05:16aBSE : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on August 24, 2022
PU
05:16aBSE : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on August 23, 2022
PU
04:36aSOVEREIGN GOLD BOND SCHEME (SGB) AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIPTION ON BSE STAR MF PLATFORM 2022-23 : Series 2
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme (SGB) available for subscription on BSE StAR MF Platform 2022-23: Series 2

08/20/2022 | 04:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220820-12 Notice Date 20 Aug 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme (SGB) available for subscription on BSE StAR MF Platform 2022-23: Series 2
Content

This has reference to the GoI notification F.No.4(4)-B(W&M)/2020and RBI IDMD.CDD.No.2729/14.04.050/2019-20 dated April 13, 2020 announcing that the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series 2 (Tranche 61) will be open for subscription from Monday, August 22, 2022 to Friday, August 26, 2022.<_o3a_p>

The Exchange is pleased to announce that BSE's Online Bidding Platform for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series 2 (Tranche 61) will be open for subscription from Monday, August 22, 2022 to Friday, August 26, 2022 for trading members to subscribe to the issue for their clients. The issue price has been fixed at Rs.5,147 /-(Rupees Five Thousand One Hundred and Forty Seven only) per gram of gold.<_o3a_p>

Details of the SGB Scheme Master<_o3a_p>

Issue Name<_o3a_p>

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series 2 (Tranche 61)<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

SGB222302<_o3a_p>

Issue serial number<_o3a_p>

28234<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

IN0020220078<_o3a_p>

Issue Period<_o3a_p>

Monday, August 22, 2022 to Friday, August 26, 2022<_o3a_p>

Demat Mode Timing<_o3a_p>

9:00 am on T day till 5 pm on last day of bidding period<_o3a_p>

(Modification/Cancellation/Payment of bids date and timing)<_o3a_p>

9:00 am on T day till 5:30 pm on last day of bidding period<_o3a_p>

Issue Price (per gram of gold)<_o3a_p>

Online BID: Rs. 5,147 (For investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode)<_o3a_p>

Offline BID: Rs. 5,197<_o3a_p>

Minimum Quantity<_o3a_p>

1 gram<_o3a_p>

Maximum Quantity<_o3a_p>

The maximum limit of subscribed shall be 4 KG for individual, 4 Kg for HUF and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March) notified by the Government from time to time. A self-declaration to this effect will be obtained. The annual ceiling will include bonds subscribed under different tranches during initial issuance by Government and those purchased from the Secondary Market.<_o3a_p>

Bid Quantity Multiple<_o3a_p>

1 gram<_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_o3a_p>

2.50% per annum on the amount of initial investment. It shall commence from the date of its issue and is payable every 6 months.<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

August 30, 2022<_o3a_p>

For further information on the SGB Scheme, trading members are requested to refer to the above-mentioned notification issued by Government of India, RBI circular as well as Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section on RBI's website and Exchange circulars at the following web links -<_o3a_p>

Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs Notification:<_o3a_p>

https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/SGBVIIIGN06102017_AN.pdf <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

RBI Circular:<_o3a_p>

https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=41889 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):<_o3a_p>

https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/FAQView.aspx?Id=109 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Exchange website - About Sovereign Gold Bonds under the Public Issues Section :<_o3a_p>

http://www.bseindia.com/Static/Markets/PublicIssues/gold_sovereign_bonds.aspx?expandable=2 <_o3a_p>

In case of any query on the BSE StAR MF platform you can reach us through our service centre on 022-30594050 on business days between 8.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. You can also raise your queries on our CRS portal: -<_o3a_p>

https://bsecrs.bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 08:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
05:16aBSE : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on August 2..
PU
05:16aBSE : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on August 2..
PU
04:36aSOVEREIGN GOLD BOND SCHEME (SGB) AVA : Series 2
PU
03:36aBSE : Markets schedule (Mock ) after switchover from PR to DR on 20th August 2022
PU
12:56aBSE : Settlement Calendar for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 – Series 2
PU
08/19BSE : Trading and settlement programme for new debt segment (nds) for period from 01.09.20..
PU
08/19BSE : TRADING AND SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR MUTUAL FUND SEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD 01.09.2022 t..
PU
08/19BSE : Trading and settlement programme for institutional trading platform (itp) - sme segm..
PU
08/19BSE : TRADING AND SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR BASKET REPO & SPECIAL REPO SEGMENT FOR THE PERI..
PU
08/19BSE : Settlement programme for the f & o segment for the period from 01.09.2022 to 30.09.2..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,1x
Yield 2023 1,95%
Capitalization 88 545 M 1 108 M 1 108 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,9x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,68x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 653,65 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -5,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED2.21%1 108
CME GROUP INC.-8.99%72 631
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-27.11%14 921
ASX LIMITED-12.52%10 900
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-12.63%8 342
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-35.23%1 836