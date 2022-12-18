Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-16 am EST
591.15 INR   +1.81%
02:29pSovereign Gold Bond Scheme (sgb) Available For Subscription On Bse Star Mf Platform 2022-23 : Series 3
PU
12/17Bse : Copy of Newspaper Publication
PU
12/17Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on December 21, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme (SGB) available for subscription on BSE StAR MF Platform 2022-23: Series 3

12/18/2022 | 02:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221219-1 Notice Date 19 Dec 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme (SGB) available for subscription on BSE StAR MF Platform 2022-23: Series 3
Content

This has reference to the GoI notification F.No.4(4)-B(W&M)/2020and RBI IDMD.CDD.No.2729/14.04.050/2019-20 dated April 13, 2020 announcing that the Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme 2022-23 - Series III (Tranche 62) will be open for subscription from Monday, December 19, 2022 to Friday, December 23, 2022.

The Exchange is pleased to announce that BSE's Online Bidding Platform for Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme 2022-23 - Series III (Tranche 62) will be open for subscription from Monday, December 19, 2022 to Friday, December 23, 2022 for trading members to subscribe to the issue for their clients. The issue price has been fixed at Rs.5,359 /-(Rupees Five Thousand Three Hundred and Fifty Nine only) per gram of gold.<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Details of the SGB Scheme Master<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Issue Name<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme 2022-23 - Series III (Tranche 62)<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

SGB222303<_o3a_p>

Issue serial number<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

28820<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

IN0020220110<_o3a_p>

Issue Period<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Monday, December 19, 2022 to Friday, December 23, 2022<_o3a_p>

Demat Mode Timing<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

9:00 am on T day till 5 pm on last day of bidding period<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

(Modification/Cancellation/Payment of bids date and timing)<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

9:00 am on T day till 5:30 pm on last day of bidding period<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Issue Price (per gram of gold)<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Online BID: Rs. 5,359 (For investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode)<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Offline BID: Rs. 5,409<_o3a_p>

Minimum Quantity<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

1 gram<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Maximum Quantity<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

The maximum limit of subscribed shall be 4 KG for individual, 4 Kg for HUF and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March) notified by the Government from time to time. A self-declaration to this effect will be obtained. The annual ceiling will include bonds subscribed under different tranches during initial issuance by Government and those purchased from the Secondary Market.<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Bid Quantity Multiple<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

1 gram<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Rate of Interest<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

2.50% per annum on the amount of initial investment. It shall commence from the date of its issue and is payable every 6 months.<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Tuesday, December 27, 2022<_o3a_p>

For further information on the SGB Scheme, trading members are requested to refer to the above-mentioned notification issued by Government of India, RBI circular as well as Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section on RBI's website and Exchange circulars at the following web links -<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs Notification:<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/SGBVIIIGN06102017_AN.pdf <_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

RBI Circular:<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=41889 <_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/FAQView.aspx?Id=109 <_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

Exchange website - About Sovereign Gold Bonds under the Public Issues Section :<_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

http://www.bseindia.com/Static/Markets/PublicIssues/gold_sovereign_bonds.aspx?expandable=2 <_u13a_p><_o3a_p>

In case of any query on the BSE StAR MF platform you can reach us through our service centre on 022-30594050 on business days between 8.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. You can also raise your queries on our CRS portal: - https://bsecrs.bseindia.com

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2022 19:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
02:29pSovereign Gold Bond Scheme (sgb) Ava : Series 3
PU
12/17Bse : Copy of Newspaper Publication
PU
12/17Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on December..
PU
12/17Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on December..
PU
12/16Bse : Settlement Calendar for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 – Series 3
PU
12/16Bse : Public Issue of KFin Technologies Limited -Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
12/16Guidelines For Online Bidding Platfo : Series III
PU
12/16Bse : Final Order in the matter of SecurecKoud Technologies Ltd.
PU
12/16Bse : Framework to address the ‘Technical Glitches' in Stockbrokers Electronic Tradi..
PU
12/16Bse : Order in the matter of Capitalstars Financial Research Private Limited.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 90,7 M 90,7 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,9x
Yield 2023 2,11%
Capitalization 80 079 M 968 M 968 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,7x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,64x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float -
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 591,15 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 4,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-7.56%968
CME GROUP INC.-24.51%61 557
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-37.20%13 082
ASX LIMITED-26.51%8 842
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-25.87%7 194
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY39.27%5 590