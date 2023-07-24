NOTICES
Notice No. 20230724-17 Notice Date 24 Jul 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity
Subject Sub-Division of Equity Shares of SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD. (Scrip Code: 504614).
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :-

DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

&<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE<_o3a_p>

SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE<_o3a_p>

W.E.F.<_o3a_p>

SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD. <_o3a_p>

(504614)<_o3a_p>

04/08/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each.<_o3a_p>

Re.1/-<_o3a_p>

04/08/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-586/2023-2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Note: - <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

i. ISIN No. INE385C01013 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 04/08/2023.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/-paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>Senior Manager- Listing Operations<_o3a_p>July 24, 2023<_o3a_p>

