Sub-Division of Equity Shares of SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD. (Scrip Code: 504614).
NOTICES
Notice No.
20230724-17
Notice Date
24 Jul 2023
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Equity
Subject
Sub-Division of Equity Shares of SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD. (Scrip Code: 504614).
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :-
DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT <_o3a_p> COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> & <_o3a_p> CODE <_o3a_p> RECORD DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE <_o3a_p> SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE <_o3a_p> SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE<_o3a_p> W.E.F. <_o3a_p> SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD. <_o3a_p> ( 504614)<_o3a_p> 04/08/2023 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten quity Shares of Re.1/- each.<_o3a_p> E Re.1/- <_o3a_p> 04/08/2023 <_o3a_p> DR-586/2023-2024 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Note: - <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> i. ISIN No. INE385C01013 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 04/08/2023. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p> Senior Manager- Listing Operations <_o3a_p> July 24, 2023<_o3a_p> Disclaimer BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2023 10:55:04 UTC.
BSE Limited is an India-based stock exchange company. The Company provides a transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing. The Company operates through Facilitating Trading in Securities and other related ancillary Services segments. It also has a platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It also provides a host of other services to capital market participants, including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. Its systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market, and stimulate innovation and competition across all market segments. Its Direct is a Web based platform for Individual Investors to participate in Government Security (G-Sec) and Treasury Bill (T-Bill) issued by the Government of India.
More about the company
