    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:51 2023-03-24 am EDT
425.45 INR   -3.02%
08:32aSub : Listing of New of Securities of Hubtown Limited
PU
08:12aBse : Order in the matter of TV Vision Limited.
PU
07:52aBse : Listing of New Securities of Tata Steel Ltd.
PU
Sub: Listing of New of Securities of Hubtown Limited

03/24/2023 | 08:32am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230324-22 Notice Date 24 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Sub: Listing of New of Securities of Hubtown Limited
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Hubtown Limited (Scrip Code - 532799) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Monday, March 27, 2023. <_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

36,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.47/- to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants . <_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

72735872 to 76335871<_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

06/02/2023 <_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 57/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE703H01016<_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>

3600000<_o3a_p>

72735872 to 76335871<_o3a_p>

30/09/2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 12:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
