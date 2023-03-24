NOTICES
Notice No.
|
20230324-22
Notice Date
24 Mar 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Sub: Listing of New of Securities of Hubtown Limited
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Hubtown Limited (Scrip Code - 532799) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Monday, March 27, 2023. <_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
36,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.47/- to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants . <_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
72735872 to 76335871<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
06/02/2023 <_o3a_p>
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
Rs. 57/-<_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
INE703H01016<_o3a_p>
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>
3600000<_o3a_p>
72735872 to 76335871<_o3a_p>
30/09/2024<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 12:31:05 UTC.